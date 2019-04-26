K-Wings Announce End of Season Award Winners
April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings celebrated the successes of the season on Friday afternoon as the team announced the winners of the annual end of season awards.
Tanner Sorenson, who finished second on the team in 64 points in 55 games, was named Team MVP as well as the Most Popular Player, which was voted on by the fans. Forward Kyle Blaney finished the year fourth on the team in scoring with 44 points and was named the Unsung Hero. ECHL Rookie of the Year and All Rookie Team member Chris Collins claimed rookie of the year honors after recording one of the best offensive seasons by a rookie in the 45 year history of the K-Wings. Captain Ben Wilson was named the Sportsmanship Award winner, given to the player who best embodies the Kalamazoo Wing culture both on and off the ice.
The awards were voted on by the coaching staff at the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season. A complete list of the awards is below:
Most Valuable Player-Tanner Sorenson
Most Popular Player-Tanner Sorenson
Unsung Hero-Kyle Blaney
Rookie of the Year-Chris Collins
Most Improved Player-Zach Diamantoni
Defenseman of the Year-Eric Kattelus
Sportsmanship Award-Ben Wilson
+/- Award-Reid Gardiner
Three Stars Award-Reid Gardiner
Community Service Award-Jimmy Mullin
