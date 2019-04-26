K-Wings Announce End of Season Award Winners

Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings celebrated the successes of the season on Friday afternoon as the team announced the winners of the annual end of season awards.

Tanner Sorenson, who finished second on the team in 64 points in 55 games, was named Team MVP as well as the Most Popular Player, which was voted on by the fans. Forward Kyle Blaney finished the year fourth on the team in scoring with 44 points and was named the Unsung Hero. ECHL Rookie of the Year and All Rookie Team member Chris Collins claimed rookie of the year honors after recording one of the best offensive seasons by a rookie in the 45 year history of the K-Wings. Captain Ben Wilson was named the Sportsmanship Award winner, given to the player who best embodies the Kalamazoo Wing culture both on and off the ice.

The awards were voted on by the coaching staff at the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season. A complete list of the awards is below:

Most Valuable Player-Tanner Sorenson

Most Popular Player-Tanner Sorenson

Unsung Hero-Kyle Blaney

Rookie of the Year-Chris Collins

Most Improved Player-Zach Diamantoni

Defenseman of the Year-Eric Kattelus

Sportsmanship Award-Ben Wilson

+/- Award-Reid Gardiner

Three Stars Award-Reid Gardiner

Community Service Award-Jimmy Mullin

