ECHL Transactions - April 26
April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 26, 2019:
Florida:
Add Joe Cox, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Alex Globke, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
