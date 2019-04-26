ECHL Transactions - April 26

April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 26, 2019:

Florida:

Add Joe Cox, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Alex Globke, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

