Steelheads Free Watch Party Returns to Sports Zone this Weekend

April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will host two watch free parties for the road games against the Tulsa Oilers in the Mountain Division Final this Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the Sports Zone, located on the third floor of CenturyLink Arena.

See the Steelheads while they're on the road surrounded by fellow fans and staff members, and root on the team for free. Both games are available for viewing with a limited food menu and bar service available. In addition, there will be raffle prizes given out during each game to win Steelheads prizes.

The Steelheads are in the Mountain Division Final for the second-straight season, closing out the first round with a 4-1 series win over the Utah Grizzlies to open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. The Steelheads start their best-of-seven series on the road, and future watch parties in the series, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can enter through the stairwell on the right of the main entrance to CenturyLink Arena from the Grove Plaza or through the lobby elevator.

The games will be viewed through ECHL.TV with Steelheads broadcaster Collin Schuck on the call. The games can also be heard on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket."

The Steelheads open the Mountain Division Final with Game 1 against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, Apr. 26 at 6:05 p.m. MT from BOK Center. Games 3 & 4 of the series will be at CenturyLink Arena next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to IdahoSteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.