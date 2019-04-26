Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





South Division Finals: Game 1

WHO: South Division Finals - Game 1: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn, and Lightning Power Play

WATCH PARTY: Cecil's Texas-Style Bar-B-Q - 2800 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (4-1) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, as they meet the Florida Everblades (4-2) for the second straight season in the South Division Finals. The Solar Bears and Everblades finished the regular season with identical 6-3-2-1 records against each other in 12 head-to-head matches. Orlando skates into the second round on the heels of reeling off four consecutive victories against the South Carolina Stingrays to advance.

BRODZINSKI, MONFREDO TO ANCHOR BLUE: Both Mike Monfredo and Michael Brodzinski made major contributions in the regular season against the Everblades, and will be counted on heavily in the South Division Finals. Brodzinski tied for the team lead in scoring with 11 points (3g-8a) in 11 games, and his eight assists led the club. Monfredo was the lone defenseman for Orlando to play in all 12 games against Florida, and chipped in four points (2g-2a).

ROAD COOKING: The Solar Bears enter Game 1 riding a three-game road winning streak in the playoffs, the best in franchise history for the postseason. The Solar Bears also possessed the fifth-best road record of any team in the regular season with a 20-12-4-0 mark, while going 3-1-2-0 against the Everblades at Hertz Arena.

GLANCE AT THE GOALIES: Goalie Connor Ingram was stellar for the Solar Bears in the first round, going 4-1 with a 1.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947. Orlando also has a reliable backup option in Clint Windsor, who went 2-0-1 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922 in three appearances against Florida. The Everblades began their series against Jacksonville with Jeremy Helvig as the starting netminder, but after dropping Games 3 and 4 to the Icemen, Helvig gave way to Callum Booth, who finished off the series for Florida.

SCOUTING THE 'BLADES: The defending Eastern Conference Champions are coming off a hard-fought intra-state battle with the Jacksonville Icemen in the first round, winning four games to two. Two notable absences for the Everblades are defenseman Justin Wade - who was recalled earlier this week from his loan from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League - and ECHL All-Rookie and Second-Team defenseman Derek Sheppard, who is currently with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Rookie forward Blake Winiecki tied for the team lead in scoring in the first round with eight points (5g-3a), and recorded back-to-back two-goal performances in Games 5 and 6.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the second round of the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. The Solar Bears return home to host Game 3 of the South Division Finals on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Playoff Perks from FAIRWINDS:

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.