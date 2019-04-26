Growlers Fall in Game One to Manchester

The Newfoundland Growlers found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard Friday night at Mile One Centre, dropping the opening game of the 2019 North Division Finals 3-2 to the Manchester Monarchs.

Bokondji Imama opened the scoring with 7:13 remaining in the opening period, firing a puck into an open side following a puck-handling miscue by Michael Garteig, putting the visitors up 1-0.

Zach O'Brien responded on a 4-on-3 powerplay with 3:43 to play in the first, re-directing a Brady Ferguson shot past Charles Williams to tie the game at 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Marcus Power pulled the Growlers ahead with 9:33 remaining in the second period banging a rebound home for a 2-1 score, giving the Growlers their first lead of the game.

Kevin Dufour, who's second in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in goals, tied the game at the 8:58 mark of the third period capitalizing on his breakaway after burning past the Growlers' defense for a 2-2 game. Bokondji Imama gave the Monarchs their second lead of the game just under three minutes later, cleaning up a scramble in front of the net, notching his second of the game to pull Manchester ahead 3-2.

Head Coach John Snowden rallied his troops and called a timeout with 1:58 to play, along with pulling Garteig for an extra attacker, but the gamble didn't pay off as the Monarchs held on a 3-2 win to take game one.

Quick Hits

Kristians Rubins returned to the Growlers line-up following a 16-game stint with the Toronto Marlies

Hudson Elynuik did not suit up after sustaining an injury in game six against Brampton

The three stars were 3 - B. Imama (MAN), 2 - K. Dufour (MAN) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest for the Kelly Cup Saturday night for game two of the North Division Finals versus the Manchester Monarchs. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

