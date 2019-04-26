Monarchs Claim Game 1 over Growlers, 3-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs took Game 1 of the North Division Finals over the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 3-2, Friday night at the Mile One Centre.

The Monarchs (5-1-0-0) came back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period and defeated the Growlers (4-3-0-0), 3-2, to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 12:47 of the first period on the second goal of the playoffs by Bokondji Imama. After a turnover behind the goal, Imama pounced on the puck at the side of the net and lifted one past the Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, making the score, 1-0.

The Growlers evened the score at 16:17 of the first period on the third goal of the playoffs by Zach O'Brien. Brady Ferguson wristed a shot towards net, that was tipped by O'Brien, past the pad of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, making the score, 1-1.

Newfoundland took the lead at 10:27 of the second period on the second goal of the playoffs by Marcus Power. After shots by Ferguson and O'Brien, Power found the rebound and lifted the puck over the dive of Williams, to make the score, 2-1.

Manchester tied the game at 8:58 of the third period on the sixth goal of the playoffs by Kevin Dufour. Dufour skated into the offensive zone on a breakaway and snuck a shot between the legs of Garteig, making the score, 2-2.

The Monarchs regained the lead at 11:50 of the third period on the third goal of the playoffs and second goal of the game by Imama. Imama fired a shot towards a crowd in front, where the puck soared into the air and bounced past Garteig, to give the Monarchs a 3-2 lead.

