Monarchs vs Growlers - Round Two Preview

SEASON SERIES

During the regular season, the Growlers had the upper hand on the Monarchs, posting a 7-0-0-1 record during the season series. Manchester's only win of the regular season against the Growlers came in the final meeting of the two teams on April 5 at SNHU Arena, when the Monarchs topped the Growlers, 3-2, in a shootout. Overall, the Growlers outscored the Monarchs 31-14 during the regular season.

FIRST ROUND RECAP

The Monarchs took care of the Adirondack Thunder in five games in the first round of the playoffs, winning Game 5 on home ice, 7-1, and outscoring the Thunder, 23-10, in the five-game series. Manchester dominated the third period over the Thunder, outscoring them 9-3 in the final 20 minutes of play through the five games. Pierre-Luc Mercier notched a point in all five games, while Kevin Dufour finished the series on a four-game goal streak.

Newfoundland battled past the Brampton Beast in the first round, knocking them out in six games. The Growlers won the first three games of the series, but allowed the Beast to crawl back, dropping two games in Brampton and returning to St. John's with a 3-2 series lead. The Growlers won Game 6 in overtime, claiming their third overtime victory of the series and moving on to the next round. The Beast outscored the Growlers in the series, 18-13.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Newfoundland's starting goaltender Michael Garteig posted a .956 save percentage and a 1.55 goal against average against Manchester this season in seven games. Garteig went 6-0-0-1 against Manchester and made 237 saves on 248 shots over those seven games. In the first round, Garteig started all six games for the Growlers, posting a .905 save percentage and a 2.66 goals against average.

Manchester will look to slow down the high-powered Newfoundland offense that averaged 3.87 goals against them during the regular season, but scored only 13 goals through six games in the first round. Growlers forward Brady Ferguson racked up 13 points (7g, 6a) in eight games against the Monarchs this season.

Finally, Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams will look to repeat his performance from the first round where he posted a .945 save percentage and a 1.98 goals against average against the Thunder. Williams stopped 173 of 183 shots in the series. During the regular season, the Growlers were one of the few teams that Williams had a losing record against, posting a 1-4-0-0 record to go along with a 3.38 goals against average and a .892 save percentage.

GAME DATES AND TIMES

Game 1: Friday, April 26 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre

Game 2: Saturday, April 27 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena

Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena

Game 5: Friday, May 3 at 7:00pm @ Rinks At Exeter - If Necessary

Game 6: Monday, May 6 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre - If Necessary

Game 7: Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre - If Necessary

