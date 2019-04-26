Steelheads Fall 3-1 to Oilers in Game 1
April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (4-2-0) played a fast, clean game but fell 3-1 to the Tulsa Oilers (5-3-0) on Friday night from BOK Center in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Final of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.
The Steelheads leapt ahead in the first period by claiming the first goal of the series. At 5:02, Steelheads defenseman Charlie Dodero sauced a pass to forward Henrik Samuelsson, who waited off the right post to flip a soft one-time shot into the net for the 1-0 lead. However, the Oilers came back later in the frame starting at 14:54 thanks to forward Adam Pleskach on a rebound then again at 17:48 from a power play goal by Alex Dostie, edging ahead in the process to 2-1.
Though the second period was scoreless, the Steelheads pressured back offensively, and that carried into the third period. The Oilers found the lone goal to finish the contest at 18:44 with an empty net goal by Pleskach to seal the 3-1 win.
Oilers netminder Devin Williams (5-3-0) turned aside 33 of 34 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (4-2-0) halted 23 of 25 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads and Oilers meet in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Final on Sunday, Apr. 28 at 3:05 p.m. MT from BOK Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and ECHL.TV. The Steelheads Official Watch Party begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Sports Zone at CenturyLink Arena.
Games 3 & 4 of the series will be at CenturyLink Arena next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to IdahoSteelheads.com. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
