Oil Drops: Playoff Primer - Tulsa vs. Idaho

April 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa outlasts Kansas City in 7 games to advance and hosts Idaho Friday and Sunday at BOK Center.

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS - MOUNTAIN DIVISION FINALS

TULSA OILERS vs IDAHO STEELHEADS (best-of-seven)

Game 1 - Fri., April 26: Idaho at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 2 - Sun., April 28: Idaho at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 3 - Tues., April 30: Tulsa AT Idaho (8:10pm CT, CenturyLink Arena)

Game 4 - Wed., May 1: Tulsa AT Idaho (8:10pm CT, CenturyLink Arena)

Game 5* - Fri., May 3: Tulsa AT Idaho (8:10pm CT, CenturyLink Arena)

Game 6* - Sun., May 5: Idaho at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 7* - Mon., May 6: Idaho at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

* - if necessary

TULSA IN SEVEN

The Tulsa Oilers returned to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since their inaugural ECHL season in 2014-15, after posting a 42-24-6 regular season record and claiming the Mountain Division title. The accomplishment was Tulsa's first division championship since 1975-76, when the Oilers competed in the original Central Hockey League. After falling behind with a 6-4 home loss in Game 1, the Oilers overcame a two-goal third period deficit to win Game 2, 3-2 in overtime. When the series shifted to Independence, Kansas City earned a 3-2 win in Game 3 before Tulsa again tied the series with a 4-3 victory in Game 4. The Mavericks pushed the Oilers to the brink of elimination with a 4-3 win in Game 5, but Tulsa returned home and forced deciding game with a 4-2 Game 6 win Tuesday and completed the comeback with a convincing 6-2 triumph in Game 7 to advance. It was the Oilers' first ECHL playoff series win, and the organization's first playoff series win since the 2011 Central Hockey League playoffs.

ROUND 1 RECAP - TEAM LEADERS

POINTS: 13 - Alex Dostie

GOALS: 9 - Alex Dostie

ASSISTS: 8 - Stephen Perfetto

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Alex Dostie, Stephen Perfetto

PIMS: 21 - Ryan Tesink

PP GOALS: 2 - Alex Dostie

SH GOALS: --

GW GOALS: 2 - Alex Dostie

SHOTS: 34 - Stephen Perfetto

WINS: 4 - Devin Williams

GAA: 3.11 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .893 - Devin Williams

FISH OUTSWAM GRIZZLIES' GRASP

After dropping the opening game of their best-of-seven series 7-1 on home ice, the Idaho Steelheads rattled off a ECHL record four straight overtime wins to eliminate the Utah Grizzlies in five games. Former Oilers forward Kale Kessy was the hero in overtime of Game 2 to even the series at CenturyLink Arena. When the series shifted to West Valley City, Idaho won three road games in overtime to finish off the series. Idaho is making its second straight appearance in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and the Steelheads are competing in the postseason for the 22nd consecutive year.

SEASON SERIES

Tulsa and Idaho split a 10-game season series evenly, with each team posting a 5-4-1 record. The Oilers won their season opener 2-1 on October 13 at the BOK Center, but the Steelheads answered the next day with a 5-4 shootout win in Tulsa. Tulsa won two out of three games in early November at CenturyLink Arena, including a 5-4 overtime victory on November 10. The two teams split a weekend series in Tulsa in early January, and the Steelheads took two out of three contests back in Boise toward the end of February. This is the first ever playoff series between the two franchises.

GAME-BY-GAME - MOUNTAIN DIVISION SEMIFINALS

TULSA OILERS vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS (best-of-seven)

Game 1 - Thurs., April 11: Kansas City 6, Tulsa 4 (BOK Center)

Game 2 - Sun., April 14: Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2, OT (BOK Center)

Game 3 - Wed., April 17: Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 4 - Fri., April 19: Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 5 - Sat., April 20: Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 6 - Tues., April 23: Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2 (BOK Center)

Game 7 - Wed., April 24: Tulsa 6, Kansas City 2 (BOK Center)

REGULAR SEASON ROLLERCOASTER

Tulsa got off to a blazing 13-2-4 start to the season, leading the entire league with 30 points by Dec. 1. An 11-game losing skid in December (0-9-2) dropped the Oilers down to 6th in their own division by Dec. 28 with a record of 13-11-6. Since snapping that skid, Tulsa finished the season 29-13-0 to win the Mountain Division by two points over Idaho. The Oilers were one of four teams in the ECHL (Cincinnati, Florida, Orlando) to win 20 games at home and 20 on the road.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 42-24-6 (90 points, 1st in Mountain Division)

TOP OILERS - REGULAR SEASON STATS

POINTS: 75 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 38 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 44 - Jared Thomas

PLUS/MINUS: +23 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 194 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 14 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Tesink, Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Adam Pleskach, Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 320 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 20 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.12 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .916 - Devin Williams

THE LAST TIME THE OILERS...

MADE THE PLAYOFFS*: 2014-15 (ECHL)

WON A DIVISION TITLE*: 1975-76 (CHL)

WON A PLAYOFF SERIES*: 2010-11 (CHL)

WON A CHAMPIONSHIP: 1992-93 (CHL)

*Before this season

TULSA OILERS PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIPS: 6

1992-93 Central Hockey League (defeated Oklahoma City, 4-1)

1983-84 Central Hockey League (defeated Indianapolis, 4-0)

1975-76 Central Hockey League (defeated Dallas, 4-1)

1967-68 Central Professional Hockey League (defeated Fort Worth, 4-0)

1930-31 American Hockey Association (defeated Kansas City, 3-1)

1928-29 American Hockey Association (defeated St. Paul, 2-0-2)

--

PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION

Tulsa Oilers season ticket holders can pick up their playoff tickets at the Oilers' front office or the BOK Center box office Thursday night before the game. Discounted playoff packages are available by calling the Oilers' front office at 918-632-7825 or visiting www.tulsaoilers.com for more information. Single-game playoff tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com or at the BOK Center box office.

