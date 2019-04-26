Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears to Start Second Round

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades open the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub with Game 1 of the best-of-seven South Division Finals against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

South Division Final - Game 1: Everblades vs. Orlando

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL.tv

Listen: WJBX - News, Talk & More

Social: Twitter | #ORLvsFLA

Last Time Out

Blake Winiecki scored twice and Nathan Perkovich (3a), John McCarron (1g-1a), Alex Tonge (1g-1a) and Kyle Platzer (2a) also registered multi-point games to lead Florida to a 5-1 win over Jacksonville on Monday to earn a 4-2 series victory in the South Division Semifinals. With the game tied at one entering the second period, the 'Blades rattled off four goals in a span of 3:13 to take the lead for good. Callum Booth stopped 22 shots, a playoff-high for a 'Blades goaltender in 2019, and earned his second straight win.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

Players to Watch

Nathan Perkovich (FLA) - The veteran forward posted a season-high three-point game in Florida's series-clinching win against Jacksonville on Monday, which was also his first multi-point game of the playoffs. Perkovich, who played the last six seasons in Croatia, was second on the 'Blades with eight points and six goals in head-to-head meetings with Orlando in the regular season. The Canton, Michigan, native posted 34 points (22g-12a) in 59 games in the regular season, his first full season in the ECHL in his pro career.

Hunter Fejes (ORL) - Fejes played a bulk of the season in the American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose and missed Orlando's final 47 games in the regular season. He returned to the Solar Bears for Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals and promptly registered two multi-goal games over the final three contests of the series. He leads Orlando with his five points (4g-1a) in the postseason and had 15 points (8g-7a) in 12 ECHL games in the regular season.

Series history

Florida and Orlando squared off 12 times during the regular season and split those 12 meetings right down the middle, with each team posting a 6-3-2-1 record. Overtime was a regular occurrence, as six of the 12 games needed at least overtime to decide the winner. The Everblades played in only 13 overtime games during the regular season, so almost half of their overtime affairs came against the Solar Bears.

We Meet Again

This playoff series marks the fourth time in the last five years the two teams have met in the postseason. Florida eliminated Orlando in the South Division Finals last year, winning the series in five games. The 'Blades knocked Orlando out in the Division Semifinals in both 2017 (4-3) and 2015 (4-2). Cincinnati dispatched of Orlando in its only other playoff appearance in 2014, eliminating the Solar Bears in the Conference Quarterfinals in 2014.

First Five

Monday was yet another example of the 'Blades setting the tone early in a game. Florida scored a goal in the first five minutes of regulation for the second time in the postseason and the 23rd time total this year. The Everblades have been a tough team to beat when they score that early. Florida is 11-0-0 at home and 20-2-0-1 overall when it scores in the first five.

Four Score

Not only has Florida had two four-goal periods in each of its last two games, but each four-goal burst has been unanswered. The Everblades scored four or more consecutive goals in 12 games during the regular season, including spurts of four consecutive goals in three straight games against Greenville on Jan. 9, 11 and 12. However, Monday's stretch of four goals in 3:13 was by far the fastest string of four tallies this season for the 'Blades. Their previous best was four goals in 9:19 in an 8-3 win over Atlanta on Nov. 18.

This Weekend's Broadcasts

Tonight's series opener will air live on WJBX - News, Talk & More. Fans can find the game on the radio dial at 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM and 770 AM and can listen online at wjbxnewstalk.com. Game 2 on Saturday will air on 99.3 FM ESPN. Fans can also listen online at 993espn.com.

??????Next Up

Game 2 of the South Division Finals is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

-

