K-Wings Acquire Veteran Forward from Jacksonville

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the acquisition of veteran forward Garret Ross from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for future considerations.

In a separate transaction, forward Yannick Veilleux signed a professional tryout offer with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

Ross, 27, accrued 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 19 games for the Icemen this season, along with 63 penalty minutes. The Dearborn Heights, Michigan native has 313 games of AHL experience along with 33 ECHL games over his seven-year pro career.

Prior to signing with Jacksonville last summer, Ross spent three seasons with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, one with the Tucson Roadrunners and one with the Rochester Americans. He split the 2018-19 season between the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets and Atlanta Gladiators. The Chicago Blackhawks selected Ross in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Veilleux, 26, compiled 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games for Kalamazoo this season. The veteran from St-Hippolyte, Quebec had a six-game point streak to start the season and has a current seven-game point streak while leading the K-Wings with 13 assists.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 303 AHL games through his first six pro seasons, and previously played 52 games for Laval in 2017-18. In addition to his time with the Rocket, Veilleux has suited up for Peoria, Chicago, St. John's and Rochester at the AHL level.

The K-Wings host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Slappy Christmas Ornament. Kalamazoo will also wear special Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game.

