Penguins Reassign Goaltender Emil Larmi to Nailers

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned goaltender Emil Larmi from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

Larmi, 23, is currently playing in his first professional season in North America, and has appeared in five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting a 1-2-2 record, a 4.43 goals against average, and a .861 save percentage. Emil earned his first career victory on October 16th, with a 30-save performance against the Binghamton Devils. Prior to signing an NHL contract with Pittsburgh during the summer, the Lahti, Finland native played three seasons in Finland's top professional league - SM-liiga, as a member of HPK Hameenlinna. Larmi collected 50 victories during that time, while keeping his goals against average under 2.30 and his save percentage at .900 or better during all three years. He also backstopped 15 shutouts.

