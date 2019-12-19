Americans Hold on for 5-4 Win in Worcester

Alex Breton and Corey Durocher of the Allen Americans react after Breton's goal against the Worcester Railers

Worcester, Massachusetts - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, held on for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday night as the Americans ended their 4-game trip with a 3-1 record.

Five different players scored for Allen in the victory. Cole Fraser's third period goal turned out to be the game winner for the Americans, who won for the 20th time this season (20-5-3-0). With South Carolina idle tonight, the Americans take over the points lead in the ECHL with 43.

"Tonight, was big," said Tyler Sheehy. "The guys had to gut it out. Worcester made it close in the end, but we stuck together and scored a couple power play goals. My confidence is growing. I can't say enough about the guys I play with. It feels like right now anytime I make a pass, my teammates are putting it in the back of the net. Hopefully it continues."

With Tyler Sheehy's two points tonight, he moves into a tie for the most points in the league with 34. He has a 9-game point streak and multiple point games in seven straight.

Cole Fraser now has three goals in his last three games. Alex Breton with a goal and an assist tonight now has 20 points. Jordan Topping has five points in his last three games with three goals and two assists. Jared VanWormer has now scored in back-to-back games.

Jake Paterson stopped 39 shots on Wednesday night to pick up his 11th win of the season. Corey Durocher had two assists.

The Allen Americans return home for games on Friday and Saturday at Allen Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 during business hours.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - J. Samuels-Thomas

2. ALN - A. Breton

3. WOR - K. Thomas

