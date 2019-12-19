Booth Recalled by Charlotte; Lochead Assigned to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Thursday, December 19:

Goaltender Callum Booth has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Defenseman Will Lochead has been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Booth, a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, just returned from a stint on injured reserve, and has made three appearances for the Swamp Rabbits. The 22-year-old netminder has a 34-14-4 career record at the ECHL level.

The Montréal native won a QMJHL championship as part of a ridiculous run with the Saint John Sea Dogs. He also won an Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament gold medal with Team Canada.

Lochead, 21, entered his first professional season this year and paid immediate dividends in his first ECHL stint in Greenville. He posted three assists in three games before being called up to Springfield for 16 games of action.

In those 16 games, Lochead put up two assists and 39 penalty minutes to go along with an even plus-minus rating.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action on the road against the Florida Everblades on Friday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

