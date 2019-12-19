Max Willman Earns PTO with Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday forward Max Willman has agreed to a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Lehigh Valley, the rookie's first regular season opportunity in the AHL.

Willman has skated in Reading's last 15 games and scored five goals and 15 points in that span. He made his professional debut Oct. 15 at Newfoundland and has appeared in 16 games this season.

After scoring his first point Nov. 13 at Worcester, he tallied his first career goal the next game at Adirondack Nov. 15.

Willman recorded one goal in each of his final two collegiate seasons (2017-18 Brown Univ. | 2018-19 Boston Univ.). As a junior at Brown, he had his best offensive season (11g, 25 pts., 31 GP). The Barnstable, MA native was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (121st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2013-14, Willman captained the Williston Northampton School before enrolling at Brown.

