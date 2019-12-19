Forward Tye Felhaber Reassigned to Texas Stars from Steelheads

December 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Tye Felhaber has been assigned from the Idaho Steelheads to the Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Felhaber, 21, played six games with the Steelheads after joining the team on December 5, posting three goals and three assists for six points with one power play goal and a plus-two rating. The Pembroke, Ont. native scored his first professional goal during his Steelheads debut on December 6 and added a pair of multi-point games during his first four ECHL contests. He began the season with AHL Texas, playing 18 games and earning one assist. Felhaber signed with the Dallas Stars on March 1.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward played 311 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Ottawa 67's and Saginaw Spirit, posting 285 points (145-140-185) since the 2014-15 season. In his final junior season in 2018-19, Felhaber boasted 59 goals and 50 assists for 109 points through 68 with Ottawa, earning OHL Second-Team All-Star, the OHL Best Plus/Minus (plus-56) and most postseason goals (17) while sitting third in OHL scoring.

The Steelheads and Norfolk Admirals meet again on Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. MT from Norfolk Scope. Coverage begins at 5:10 p.m. on 1350 KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.