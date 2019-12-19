ECHL Transactions - December 19

December 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 19, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Ben Hawerchuk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add T.J. Melancon, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Idaho:

Delete Tye Felhaber, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Jacksonville:

Add Wacey Rabbit, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garret Ross, F traded to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo:

Delete Yannick Veilleux, F loaned to Laval

Maine:

Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval

Add Ryan Dmowski, F assigned by Hartford

Add Scott Savage, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Ferrill, F placed on reserve

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Delete Gabriel Sylvestre, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Newfoundland:

Add Tommy Panico, D activated from reserve

Add Trey Bradley, F activated from reserve

Delete Sergei Sapego, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Maksim Zhukov, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Orlando:

Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Kessel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Reading:

Add Mike Crocock, D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

Delete Max Willman, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Tulsa:

Add Stefan Brucato, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Emil Larmi, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Worcester:

Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve

Delete David Quenneville, D recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

