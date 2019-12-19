ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 19, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Ben Hawerchuk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add T.J. Melancon, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Idaho:
Delete Tye Felhaber, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Jacksonville:
Add Wacey Rabbit, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garret Ross, F traded to Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo:
Delete Yannick Veilleux, F loaned to Laval
Maine:
Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval
Add Ryan Dmowski, F assigned by Hartford
Add Scott Savage, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Ferrill, F placed on reserve
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Delete Gabriel Sylvestre, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Newfoundland:
Add Tommy Panico, D activated from reserve
Add Trey Bradley, F activated from reserve
Delete Sergei Sapego, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Maksim Zhukov, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Orlando:
Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Kessel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Reading:
Add Mike Crocock, D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
Delete Max Willman, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Tulsa:
Add Stefan Brucato, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Emil Larmi, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Worcester:
Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve
Delete David Quenneville, D recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2019
- Forward Tye Felhaber Reassigned to Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Rockford Reassigns Thompson and McLaughlin to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Max Willman Earns PTO with Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Bud Light to throw launch party at January 10 Walleye Game - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Acquire Veteran Forward from Jacksonville - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Utah at Tulsa, December 19th. - Utah Grizzlies
- Penguins Reassign Goaltender Emil Larmi to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Kevin Lowe to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony - Wichita Thunder
- Kevin Lowe to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Booth Recalled by Charlotte; Lochead Assigned to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Culkin Returns to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Boyd, Solar Bears Outlast Mavericks in 7-5 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Seventh Heaven: Everblades' Offense Explodes in 7-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Americans Hold on for 5-4 Win in Worcester - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.