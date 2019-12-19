Bud Light to throw launch party at January 10 Walleye Game
December 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Bud Light Seltzer launches in January and Walleye fans get to try it first! Bud Light is throwing a 'Seltzer Launch Party' at the Friday, January 10 Toledo Walleye game.
Fans have been waiting for it to arrive in Toledo and this will be the first chance to taste the four flavors: lemon lime, strawberry, mango, and black cherry. Joining the tasting lineup will be Bon & Viv spiked seltzers!
The launch party will take place in the Huntington Center Aquarium from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets are $40 and include your January 10 Walleye game ticket, four (4) 3 oz samples, one (1) full drink, an appetizer buffet, and live DJ. Only 150 tickets will be offered for this tasting.
To purchase tickets go to www.toledowalleye.com.
