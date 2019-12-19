Kevin Lowe to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony

December 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condords and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe will the keynote speaker for the 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk.

The event takes place on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30pm at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita, Kansas, the official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota. Individual tickets or an entire table for the 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony can be purchased.

Lowe has held many positions within the Oilers organization, from player to front office. He was the first-ever draft pick when he was selected 21st overall in the 1979 NHL Amateur Draft. During his 19 seasons in the NHL, including 15 with the Oilers, Lowe played in 1,254 regular season games and 214 playoff games. He won six Stanley Cup championships, five of which came with Edmonton and one with the New York Rangers.

Besides being the first draft choice in Oilers history, Lowe also scored the first goal in team history as he beat Tony Esposito on October 10, 1979 at Chicago Stadium. He holds the Oilers' record for most games played in both the regular season (1,037) and playoffs (172) and is one of only 45 players in NHL history to have played in 1,000 games with one franchise. He also ranks among Edmonton's all-time leaders as he is eighth in assists (309), 11th in points (383) and third in penalty minutes (1,236). He became the sixth captain in Oilers' history in 1990-91

He was no less of a leader. In 1990, Lowe became the only player to win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the Budweiser/NHL Man of the Year Award in the same season. Both awards are presented for leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions. He was also the Oilers' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that season. His work with the Edmonton Christmas Bureau has set the standard for the Oilers' commitment to community involvement. He was the Honorary Chair from 1982-83 to 1991-92 and Honorary Co-Chair from 2005 to present.

Off the ice, he has served as the team's Head Coach, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. He also serves as an Alternate Governor of Oilers Entertainment Group.

The Thunder begins a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Allen Americans.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.