Culkin Returns to Mariners

December 19, 2019





PORTLAND, ME - The AHL's Laval Rocket have reassigned defenseman Ryan Culkin to Maine. Culkin is off to a tremendous start with the Mariners this season, registering 12 points in 14 games.

A 26-year-old defenseman from Montreal, QC, Culkin has been up and down between Laval and Maine over the past two seasons. He signed with the Rocket prior to the 2018-19 season, but played the majority of the year with the Mariners, suiting up in 39 games. Culkin had two goals and 20 assists for Maine, while putting up one goal in 10 AHL games for the Rocket.

Culkin re-signed with Laval in the summer of 2019, and began the season in Maine. Through 14 games, Culkin has four goals and eight assists. He registered four points (one goal, three assists) in a game on November 22nd in Norfolk, and was called up the following day. Culkin played in just one game for the Rocket upon his recall.

