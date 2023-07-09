July 9, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SECURE THE SERIES Binghamton took the early lead with a sacrifice fly from Agustin Ruiz in the top of the first. Rowdey Jordan recorded a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to extend the Binghamton lead to 2-0. Phillip Sikes ignited the scoring in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout to score Tyler McDonough. An RBI single from Corey Rosier scored Elih Marrero after an errant throw by the pitcher allowed Rosier to advance to second. Chase Meidroth hit an RBI double (6) to score Rosier and the Bean Suppahs took the 3-2 lead. Alex Binelas sealed the deal with his eleventh homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth. With the leadoff solo homer, the Bean Suppahs took it 4-2.

ALL-STAR ACCOLADES Three 2023 Sea Dogs participated in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game last night in Seattle, Washington. Marcelo Mayer recorded the first hit of the game with a 100.3 mph single off of Phillies prospect, Mick Abel, before stealing a base in the first inning. Nick Yorke went one-for-three on the night before Luis Guerrero came in and struck out the lone batter he faced while touching triple digits with his fastball.

SEA DOGS HAVE SPEED Portland leads all of Double-A with 157 stolen bases this season after stealing five bases against the Rumble Ponies last night. The Arkansas Travelers (TEX) and Somerset Patriots tie for second place with 147 each. Phillip Sikes leads the Eastern League with 34 stolen bases and ties for second most in all of Double-A while Corey Rosier is close behind in fifth place of the Eastern League with 29. Sikes stole three bases last night while Chase Meidroth and Tyler McDonough each stole one.

SCORCHING SCORING Coming into this series, Portland has outscored the Rumble Ponies 91-31 across the thirteen games played against Binghamton this season and has outscored Binghamton 30-8 in the series so far. Portland has hit nine home runs in this series off of Binghamton pitching while Portland pitching has allowed just two collectively.

GRANT GETS IT DONE Grant Gambrell fired a new career-high 8.0 innings in his ninth start for Portland last night. Through those 8.0 innings, Gambrell allowed two runs on nine hits while allowing just one walk. Gambrell struck out seven Rumble Ponies to improve to a 3.75 ERA.

BINELAS CONTINUES TO BASH Alex Binelas homered for the second time of the series in last night's to record his eleventh home run of the season. After hitting home runs in three consecutive games beginning on July 2nd, Binelas blasted one more last night to record his fourth in the month of July alone. Binelas has recorded ten RBI, four doubles, and four stolen bases while posting a .345 batting average in July.

ROSIER STAYS RED HOT Corey Rosier is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak that dates back to July 2nd in New Hampshire. He has recorded ten hits across those seven games with five of them being for extra bases. After going two-for-four last night with a double, Rosier extended his extra-base hit streak to five games (7/4). Rosier leads with a .315 batting average and is currently batting .370 in the month of July with three home runs in this series alone.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with another win over the Rumble Ponies last night. Portland is 9-2 in the second half and now 2.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. Binghamton comes into the final game of the series 5.5 games out of first place. Richmond is in first place of the Southwest Division with an 8-3 record in the second half.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in his fourth start for Portland. Coffey last pitched in the first game of the series (7/4) where he tossed 5.0 innings to start, allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. Coffey held Binghamton batters to a .211 average in his first start and received the winning decision. Over 13.0 innings pitched with the Sea Dogs, Coffey is 2-0 with a 4.85 ERA.

