Battenfield, Benton, Mace Back Bats in Akron 5-1 Win over Harrisburg

July 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Peyton Battenfield's strong rehab start and Tommy Mace's brilliant relief guide the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron jumped ahead early once again. After Petey Halpin singled to open the inning and Juan Brito walked with one out, Korey Holland worked a two-out walk to load the bases. Aaron Bracho followed by lining a single into center to score Halpin and Brito and make it 2-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Battenfield got off to a quick start in his second rehab start. The right-hander struck out the first two he faced to open the game on his way to retiring the first six in a row. In total Battenfield tossed 4.2 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out two. Trey Benton struck out the only batter he faced to finish out the fifth. Tommy Mace followed with four shutout innings only allowing two runners to enter scoring position while striking out four.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense continued to stretch the lead in the middle innings. In the fifth, Brito opened the frame with a walk before Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a single to set up a scoring chance for Holland. The RubberDucks right fielder doubled down the line to score Brito and make it 3-1 Akron. Two batters later, Mike Amditis singled home Rodriguez making it 4-1 RubberDucks. Halpin added one more run in the sixth when he launched a solo home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace making it 5-1 Akron.

Notebook

In his two rehab starts with Akron, Battenfield combined to toss 7.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five...Holland is now 9-for-13 with five doubles and six RBI against Harrisburg this season...Game Time: 2:26...Attendance: 3,181.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and all of baseball will be off Monday, July 10-13 due to the All-Star break. The RubberDucks will return to action with a three-game series in Bowie starting on Friday, July 14 at 7:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.