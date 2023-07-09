Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

July 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) play game six of their six-game series today at Canal Park. The Senators and RubberDucks are meeting for the second time, the teams split their six-game series in Akron in April. They play one more series in mid-August at FNB Field. Overall Harrisburg is 36-43 and Akron is 41-39.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends LH Dustin Saenz 0-2, 7.45 ERA this season for the Senators to the hill. He's opposed by RH Peyton Battenfield who is making his second rehab start from the Cleveland Guardians. Saenz is making his 5th start for the Senators this season and 14th appearance and 12th start overall this year. Between Wilmington and Harrisburg he's 2-4, 3.49 ERA.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators had plenty of chances Saturday night but didn't capitalize in their 5-2 loss to the RubberDucks at Canal Park. Akron scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and two more in the seventh for their five runs. The Sens, meanwhile, put their leadoff man on in six of the nine innings but only scored him one time. With the win, Akron has taken four of the first five games of the series.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the series this week with Akron, the four-day mid-season MLB all-star break occurs. The minor leagues are off next Monday through Thursday. The Senators return to action in a three-game series at FNB Field on Friday, July 14 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (34-54) lost at home to Texas 7-2 ... Rochester (40-44) beat Buffalo 11-6... Wilmington (34-44) beat Brooklyn 4-1... Fredericksburg (36-41) lost Delmarva 8-0.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 48 players (25 pitchers & 23 position players) including one MLB rehab this season. They've had 19 players make their double-A debut.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has five players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#5 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#96 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood; #2 Hassell III; #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1989: Senators outfielder Julio Peguero is lost for the season after fracturing his right arm while colliding with the center field wall at Hagerstown. Peguero, then one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' top outfield prospects, eventually reaches the majors in 1992 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

