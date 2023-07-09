Curve and SeaWolves Washed out on Sunday

CURVE, Pa. - Sunday's game between Altoona and Erie was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Wednesday, August 9 with a doubleheader consisting of a pair of 7-inning games beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Tickets to Sunday's game may be exchanged for any 2023 regular-season game at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Altoona won back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday to take the series over the SeaWolves with three wins on the week. The Curve will have four days off for the All-Star break before traveling to New Hampshire for a three-game series beginning on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Starters are yet to be announced.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

