Game Recap - Rain Provides an Assist in Shutout Win for Bowie

July 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Bowie Baysox carried their strong run into the mid-season break on Sunday, as they won their third-consecutive game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels to split the six-game series. Getting all their work done in one inning, Bowie picked up their fifth shutout win of the season in a rain-shortened 5-0 contest.

While Richmond starter Carson Seymour opened the game with two perfect innings, Bowie turned things around in the third. After seeing the bases loaded with a walk, single, and hit-by-pitch, Billy Cook clubbed his ninth home run of the season to left-center field, the third grand slam of the season for the Baysox. Zach Watson scored later in the frame after a single of his own, a stolen base, and two wild pitches. Seymour (L, 0-2) was lifted for Parker Dunshee in the fourth inning, and the right-hander did not allow a hit into the sixth inning, when rains forced the game to be paused.

It was another strong start for Connor Gillispie on the mound for Bowie. After his last start saw him throw a complete game one-hitter in Altoona, Gillispie went into the fourth inning before allowing his first hit. While Gillispie (W, 3-3) did allow another hit in the fifth inning, he was able to work cleanly throughout the afternoon, striking out a pair of batters, and allowing only one runner to reach scoring position. Thanks to the early rain halting the game, Gillispie was credited with his second complete game of the season.

The win lifts Bowie to a 36-45 record on the season, moving back to only three games out of first place in the second half of the season. Following a four-day break starting on Monday, Bowie will begin a brief three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George's Stadium on Friday. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

