Ponies Drop Close Series Finale at Portland

PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-8, 38-42) dropped the series finale to the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field in the final game before the All-Star break. Portland won five out of six games in the series.

Portland (10-2, 45-36) got on the board when Nathan Hickey hit a two-run homer off Christian Scott in the fourth inning to make it 2-0. Scott and Hickey were teammates and batterymates in college at the University of Florida.

Scott struck out four over 3.2 innings of work in his second start of the series.

Binghamton cut the deficit in half in the sixth inning. Jose Peroza led off the inning with a single, snapping an 0-for-14 skid. Later in the frame, Agustin Ruiz drove in Peroza with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

The Ponies' bullpen was dominant again. Trey McLoughlin tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. Dedniel Núñez pitched two perfect frames with four strikeouts. William Woods threw a perfect inning with one strikeout. The three relievers combined to retire the final 10 batters they faced.

Binghamton's offense left nine runners on base, including three in the eighth inning. The Ponies had runners on the corners with one out and the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth and did not score.

The Rumble Ponies will open a three-game series at Mirabito Stadium with the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, after the All-Star break on Friday, July 14. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

Postgame Notes: Brandon McIlwain had his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season...Peroza had a multi-hit game and reached base three times...Rowdey Jordan's five-game hitting streak was snapped.

