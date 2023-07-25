July 25, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SERIES FINALE IN HISTORIC FASHION The Sea Dogs spun their second no-hitter of the season on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field, winning 6-2 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. After Gonzalez issued a walk to Steward Berroa, in the sixth inning, he then stole second and third base. An RBI groundout from Alan Roden put New Hampshire on the board in the top of the sixth. Portland responded by plating six runs in the bottom of the sixth after sending twelve batters to the plate. Tyler McDonough ignited the scoring with a two- RBI double (13) before a two-RBI single from Matt Donlan made it 4-1 Portland. Elih Marrero hit an RBI double to score Donlan before an RBI single from Chase Meidroth extended the 6-1 lead. Will Robertson scored one more for New Hampshire in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly to right field but the Sea Dogs held on to secure the series with a 6-2 win.

ANOTHER NO HITTER Sunday's game was the second no-hitter for the Sea Dogs this season. Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu tossed a complete game, 7.0 inning no hitter against the Akron RubberDucks on May 5th. It is also the seventh no-hitter in franchise history. The last 9.0 inning combined no-hitter was April 25, 2019 at Binghamton with Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath and Adam Lau.

ANOTHER EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP Wikelman Gonzalez has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. In just his second Double-A start Gonzalez dominated pitching the first six innings of a combined no-hitter with Brendan Cellucci (2 IP), and Luis Guerrero (1 IP). Gonzalez, 21 years old, fired six no-hit innings allowing one run and four walks while striking out 10 earning his first Double-A win. In two starts with the Sea Dogs this season, Gonzalez has posted a 1-0 record with a 0.75 ERA holding opponents to one run on four hits with 5 walks and 19 strikeouts over 12 innings.

CAN'T STOP TROYE Christopher Troye has not allowed an earned run since June 8th and has racked up 21 strikeouts across 10.1 innings in that time frame. He is holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average across his eleven appearances with Portland.

BEWARE OF CELLUCCI Brendan Celllucci has also been very strong out of the bullpen for Portland. In his last five outings, he has not allowed a run while holding opposing hitters to a .200 average. His last five appearances have spanned 7.2 innings and he has given up five hits while striking out eight.

SPEAKING OF STREAKS Marcelo Mayer is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, batting .350 in those last five games. During that time, he has two doubles, a triple and two RBI. He has also drawn a walk and scored four runs.

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats and Reading Fightin Phils. Portland will face both teams once more this season in six-game series.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 25, 2014 - Brian Johnson fanned a career-high 12 batters over 7 scoreless on just one hit, leading the Sea Dogs to a 1-0 win at New Britain...The lone run was on a sacrifice fly by Sean Coyle in the third.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung Liu will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. In his last outing on July 18th against New Hampshire, he tossed 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out 11. He gave up two home runs.

