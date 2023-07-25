Abeyta and Rice Reign in Somerset's Fifth Straight Win in Rain-Shortened Shutout

Ben Rice of the Somerset Patriots reacts with teammates

Ben Rice of the Somerset Patriots reacts with teammates

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox by a score of 6-0 in a rain-shortened, six-inning victory on Tuesday in the first of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

Rehabbing Yankees outfielder Willie Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk in his fourth game for Somerset.

RHP Blane Abeyta (6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K) clocked in his sixth quality start of the season in his 15th start. Opposing Bowie this season, Abeyta has thrown 12 IP, tallying 2 ER, 4 H, and 12 K.

Abeyta has gone 5+ IP with three or less runs allowed in six of his last seven starts.

DH Ben Rice (2-for-2, HR, 4 RBI, BB) extended the Patriots lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the 4th inning, before a three-run blast in the 5th was the final touch in a 6-0 win.

Four RBI match a season-high for Rice, who last accomplished the feat on 7/22 in Hartford. In four games since being promoted to Somerset, Rice is 10-for-17 with 3 HR, 10 RBI and 5 R.

Rice has multiple hits in all four Double-A games. In 29 total games between Low-A, High-A, and Double-A this season, Rice is slashing .365/.516/.646 with 7 HR and 30 RBI.

LF Elijah Dunham (2-for-2, RBI, SB) extended Somerset's lead to 3-0 with a sac fly in the 5th inning, registering multiple hits for the second consecutive game.

Dunham has hit safely in five straight games, over which he's 9-for-21 with 5 RBI, 7 R, and 2 HR.

The Yankees' No. 16 prospect has 18 multi-hit games in 83 total games this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

SS Trey Sweeney (1-for-4, HR) led off the ballgame with a solo blast in the 1st inning, marking his 13th homer of the year and fourth to leadoff a game.

