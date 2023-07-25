Flying Squirrels Shut Out Sea Dogs 6-0

Richmond, Virginia- The Portland Sea Dogs (15-7, 55-36) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-9, 36-35) with a 6-0 shutout loss on Tuesday evening.

Marcelo Mayer extended his hit streak to six games with a single in the top of the first inning while Rob Kwiatkowshi fired 3.0 scoreless innings in relief allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Richmond got on the board first with an RBI single from Shane Matheny in the bottom of the third inning. Ismael Munguia came home to score on a strikeout double play to make it 2-0 Richmond.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Munguia and Matheny doubled the Richmond lead before a two-RBI single from Carter Aldrete hit a two-RBI single to extend the 6-0 lead.

Rob Kwiatkowski came in to relieve in the bottom of the sixth and went on to fire 3.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while striking out three. He did not issue a walk across the ten batters he faced.

Richmond reliever RHP Wil Jensen (6-0, 2.75 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. The loss was issued to Portland starter RHP CJ Liu (5-7, 4.57 ERA) after pitching 4.1 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs return to The Diamond tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 for game two of a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game two is slated for 12:05pm. Portland will start RHP Sterling Sharp (2-3, 5.74 ERA) while Richmond will give the ball to RHP Carson Seymour (2-2, 3.91 ERA).

Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2023

