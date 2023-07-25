Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Suspended

READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' game against the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday afternoon has been suspended.

The game will resume at 5:15 PM on Wednesday with one out in the bottom of the second inning. It will be played to completion as a nine-inning game.

Following the completion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled contest will be played as a seven-inning game. It will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game, but not before 7:00 PM.

Coverage on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network will begin at 5:00 PM.

The Rumble Ponies return home on Tuesday, August 1st. For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

