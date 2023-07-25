Late Rally Falls Short as Erie Beats Akron 7-3

Early offense and clutch pitching helped the Erie SeaWolves survive a late rally and beat the Akron RubberDucks 7-3 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Already holding a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, Erie looked to add on. A two-out double from Chris Meyers made it 4-0 SeaWolves. After catcher's interference and a walk loaded the bases, Trei Cruz cleared the bases with a triple to make it 7-0 Erie.

Mound Presence

Will Dion got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing two runs in the first. The left-hander settled in, not allow a run over the next three innings on just two hits. Erie struck against Dion for a solo home run in the fifth, but the left-hander avoided further damage and finished the outing tossing five innings allowing three runs while striking out two. Zach Hart tossed two innings allowing four runs (three earned). Trey Benton tossed a scoreless inning striking out three.

Duck Tales

Aaron Bracho got Akron's offense going in the seventh when he opened the inning with a solo shot to cut the Erie lead to 7-1. Petey Halpin followed Bracho's lead opening the eighth inning with a solo homer to make it 7-2 SeaWolves. Akron kept the pressure on in the eighth as Angel Martinez doubled before Johnathan Rodriguez and Juan Brito worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with one out. However back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat. Gabriel Rodriguez doubled off the wall in center to score Connor Kokx and cut the Erie lead down to 7-3 in the ninth, but Erie once again worked out of danger stranding two to end the game.

Notebook

Bracho's homer is his ninth of the season and third against Erie...Halpin has home runs in back-to-back games to bring his season total to six...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 4,068.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 26 at 12:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Ross Carver (1-2, 7.62 ERA) will take on Erie lefty Brant Hurter (4-5, 3.89 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

