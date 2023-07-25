Reading and Binghamton to be Made up Wednesday

July 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Tuesday's suspended game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be completed on Wednesday, beginning at 5:15 pm. The game will be played to its nine-inning completion, then 30-minutes following game one's conclusion, a seven-inning game two will begin. The second game will not begin prior to 7 p.m. Postgame fireworks will follow the conclusion of the second game.

Gates and seating areas will be open to fans beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets dated for Wednesday, July 26, will be accepted for both games. The first game will resume in the bottom of the second inning, with the R-Phils at bat.

Additionally, there will be postgame fireworks after the second game, thanks to Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. It will also be an Italian Heritage Celebration, presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. There will be a 5:00 Happy Hour, featuring $1 off beer, thanks to Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Wednesday also features Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce Night. There will also be a concert between games from Tony Farina.

Coverage of game one will begin just prior to 5:15 and game two prior to first pitch and can be listened to at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. LHP Josh Hendrickson is scheduled to pitch game two for Reading and RHP Dom Hamel is slated to start the second game for Binghamton.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all feature postgame fireworks and Friday also includes an appearance from Wrestling Hall of Famer Charles Wright. Saturday is Star Wars Night and postgame will feature Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest fireworks show in stadium history. On Sunday, the first 1,500 kids will receive an Aaron Nola Bobble Head. Tickets to all games are still available, but going fast and can be purchased at rphils.com.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.