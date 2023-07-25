Harrisburg Senators Game Information 7/25 vs Altoona

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) play game one of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. The Senators and Curve are meeting for the second time this season. The Senators took four of six from Altoona in late June at FNB Field. The teams meet once more, in Altoona, in September which is the Senators only visit to Altoona this season. Overall Harrisburg is 39-50 and Bowie is 42-44.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends RH Cole Henry (0-2, 7.50 ERA) to the mound. He's opposed by RH Aaron Shortridge (5-6, 5.16 ERA) who is on the hill for Altoona. Henry has not pitched against Altoona this season while went five shutout innings on July 2 against the Senators.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators dropped their third straight game to the Bowie Baysox, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. It was the third straight game the Senators led into the sixth inning only to lose the lead late in the game. Harrisburg started the game off with a boom as Robert Hassell III hit the second pitch of the afternoon out of the ballpark giving the Sens a 1-0 lead. Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning and a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning before Bowie rallied for three sixth inning runs.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game series with Altoona, the Senators hit the road for a six-game series in Richmond to take on the Flying Squirrels. It's their second and final trip to Richmond. Their remaining schedule is this week vs Altoona; at Erie; home vs Akron; at Richmond; home vs Reading; at Binghamton & Altoona; home vs Bowie.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 51 players (26 pitchers & 25 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 19 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals. Of the 28 active players, 23 were in the Nationals organization last year.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has six players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (41-59) lost to Colorado 10-6... Rochester (45-49) plays at Worcester... Wilmington (37-51) visits Brooklyn... Fredericksburg (40-46) hosts Myrtle Beach.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1998: Fernando Seguignol hits his Eastern League-leading 22nd homer as the Senators beat Akron 3-2 before a crowd of 6,267 on City Island. 2005: Dan DeMent's pinch-hit, three-run homer in the eighth inning carries the Senators to a 7-6 victory at Akron.

