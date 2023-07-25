Reading and Binghamton Postponed Tuesday

July 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Today's Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for July 25, 2023 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL - or by emailing us at info@fightins.com with a replacement game date. You do NOT need to exchange your dated tickets today - you can hold on to your tickets, and decide later what game you want to exchange them for.

Those fans holding an undated ticket, such as a ticket book ticket, or ANY ticket that does NOT have today's date already printed on it, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date at the ticket office, or at the main entrance, or at the Customer Service Booth - as you exit today. Once your undated ticket is stamped with today's date, it then becomes a DATED Rain Out ticket, and you may exchange it for any remaining REGULAR SEASON home game, based on availability. AGAIN, only those tickets that do NOT already have today's date on them need to be stamped. If your ticket already says today's date - you do NOT need to get your ticket stamped at all.

SO, If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do not need to have it stamped, AND you DO NOT need to exchange it tonight.

Buffets in the various buffet picnic areas were served tonight, but the GAME TICKET portion, of those buffet area tickets, can be exchanged for seating of equal or lesser value, for any remaining 2023 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individuals within the group should exchange the tickets themselves. Please check with your specific group leader to see how they will handle the exchange.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.