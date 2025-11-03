Jordyn Bugg on the Other End for the Equalizer for Seattle#nwsl
Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- 3 Changes in Gotham Lineup for Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign in a Critical Final Regular-Season Home Match - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on Fan Duel Sports Network and NWSL+ - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Faces the Orlando Pride on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday
- Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Welcome Global Brand Leader Ro Vega as Chief Marketing Officer
- Seattle Reign FC Kickoff Time and Broadcast Information Announced for NWSL Decision Day
- Reign FC Earns 2-1 Victory Over Utah at Lumen Field, Clinching Spot in 2025 NWSL Playoffs
- Reign FC Hosts Utah Royals FC in Final Home Match of the Regular Season at Lumen Field on Friday