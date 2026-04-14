Jordan Robinson Interviews 2026 No. 8 Draft Pick Flau'Jae Johnson
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Jordan Robinson catches up with Flau'jae Johnson after she's selected No. 8 by the Golden State Valkyries!
After her name was called, the Seattle Storm traded the draft rights to Marta Suárez and its own 2028 2nd round pick to Golden State in exchange for the draft rights to Flau'jae Johnson.
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