Jmaeff Hits 200 Pro Points

January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus River Dragons forward Alexander Jmaeff recorded his 200th professional point with a goal against the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night.

Jmaeff actually appeared to hit the milestone with an assist earlier in the night, but a scoring change awarded the helper to Justin MacDonald.

The Creston, BC native scored at 5:28 of the third period with assists from Cody Wickline and Hugh Anderson.

Congratulations Alex!

