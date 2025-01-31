Jmaeff Hits 200 Pro Points
January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
Columbus River Dragons forward Alexander Jmaeff recorded his 200th professional point with a goal against the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night.
Jmaeff actually appeared to hit the milestone with an assist earlier in the night, but a scoring change awarded the helper to Justin MacDonald.
The Creston, BC native scored at 5:28 of the third period with assists from Cody Wickline and Hugh Anderson.
Congratulations Alex!
