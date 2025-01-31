Game Preview: Hat Tricks at HC Venom (In Danbury): January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Four goals in the first period led the Hat Tricks to a 9-3 home win on Saturday, tying a season-high in goals scored. Gleb Bandurkin put together a four-point outing (1g, 3a), Jacob Ratcliffe and Vadim Frolov each scored twice, and all but one Hat Tricks skater recorded a point (Jarod Yau).

Cory Anderson kickstarted the scoring barrage, scoring one minute into the game. The 30-year-old forward also provided an assist in the first to collect his 100th professional point.

Dylan Hullaby scored for the third straight game and finished the weekend with three goals, continuing his career-long three-game goal streak.

Danbury's chance at its second shutout of the season vanished once its penalty kill gave up a goal to Steven Klinck at 18:57 of the second period.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and HC Venom face off in the sixth of 11 meetings this season with Danbury leading the series 4-1. Chase Harwell and Connor Woolley's shootout goals on Jan. 4 sealed the Hat Tricks' second shutout of the season.

Danbury also took down HC Venom 6-5 on Jan. 3, scoring four goals in the first period. The Hat Tricks have won four of their first five contests against HC Venom this season, only falling 4-2 on Dec. 13.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz (5-4-9) and Chase Harwell (4-5-9) lead the Hat Tricks in the series. Former Hat Tricks forward Dustin Jesseau has recorded five goals and five assists in four contests, leading HC Venom.

The two teams will battle again on Saturday at the Danbury Ice Arena before finishing the three-game weekend set at McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday.

ABOUT HC VENOM

HC Venom enters tonight's matchup in sixth place in the Empire Division with a record of 7-16-2. With 23 points on the season, it is 11 points behind Motor City for fifth place and trails Binghamton by 60 for the top spot.

The Venom have lost four of their last five games and nine of the last 10, most recently dropping three straight to the Thunderbirds in Carolina. HC Venom only scored three combined goals on the weekend and has been swept three times this season. The Venom have averaged only 2.14 goals in their last seven contests, falling in six of them, and have just four points over the past 10 contests.

Dustin Jesseau leads HC Venom's scoring and assists, having tallied 20 goals and 20 assists in only 18 games played.

HC Venom's power play scoring has scored the sixth-most goals (27) in the FPHL. Its penalty kill, however, is the second worst, allowing 41 goals (21.3%).

John Moriarty is 5-11-1 in the net and has the third-highest goals against average (4.52) among eligible netminders.

HC Venom played its first-ever game at McCann Ice Arena on Jan. 20 against Binghamton (6-2 L).

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks split their home-and-home series with the Watertown Wolves last weekend and extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Seven unanswered goals on Saturday and Danbury's first shutout win of the season against Motor City (1-0W) on Jan. 18 has put the Hat Tricks within two points of third place and five of second place in the Empire Division.

With the win, Danbury now has a 7-4 record in games decided by three or more goals and marked its highest-scoring outing since taking down Watertown 9-6 on Dec. 27.

At 12-10-6-2, the Hat Tricks have 46 points as they try to capture nine points this weekend to pass Watertown and Port Huron for second place in the Empire Division.

The Hat Tricks play four of their next seven games on home ice. Danbury has won four straight contests at home and hasswept two home series this season.

The Hat Tricks' power play has scored the seventh-most goals (26) in the FPHL but ranks ninth in the league (20.3%). Danbury's penalty kill is 11th (75.8%) but is 21 for its past 24.

Chase Harwell leads the Hat Tricks in points (29) and Gleb Bandurkin has scored a team-high 13 goals. Jacob Ratcliffe paces the team in assists with 19.

ROBINSON-BERRY-HULLABY LINE CASHING IN

Danbury's trio of Noah Robinson, Billy Berry, and Dylan Hullaby has been a powerhouse over the last four games, combining for 19 points. Robinson has notched points in four straight games (2-5-7), Hullaby has registered at least one point in all four games with Danbury (4-2-6), and Berry has totaled six points in his previous four games and goals in back-to-back. Robinson and Hullaby each arrived from Monroe via trade earlier this season and Berry re-signed on Nov.26 for his second season.

FROLOV AND BANDURKIN IMPRESS

Vadim Frolov and Gleb Bandurkin stepped up big in Saturday's win over Watertown. Frolov scored two goals for the first time since Danbury's 3-2 win at Motor City on Dec. 7 and Bandurkin turned in a game-high four points (1g, 3a). In 28 outings this season, Frolov has logged 10 goals and six assists, and Bandurkin holds a team-high 13 goals and 14 assists in 25 games.

ANDO REACHES 100

Cory Anderson scored the go-ahead goal and collected an assist on Vadim Frolov's game-winning goal in the first period on Saturday to mark 100 points in his FPHL career. The Bakersfield, Calif., native is second all-time on the Hat Tricks in goals (63) and has logged seven goals and five assists in his third season with Danbury, after a two-year absence.

MC IS H-O-T-T-O-G-O

Conor McCollum registered his third win in four starts on Saturday, improving to 11-9-4 this season. The Pickering, Ontario, native stopped 50 shots for the first time since Nov. 15 against Binghamton (2-1L). The second-year netminder posted a 44-save shutout against Motor City on Jan. 18 (1-0W), his first of the season and second of his career (Dec. 22 vs. PHP, 4-0). McCollum has registered three 50-save outings this season after leading the FPHL in wins (24) last year as a rookie.

HAPPY ON HOME ICE

The Hat Tricks have won seven of their last nine games played at the Danbury Ice Arena going back to Dec. 14, marking their best stretch this season. Two of those victories include a season-high nine goals against Watertown on Dec. 27 (9-6) and Jan. 25 (9-3), and accounted for Danbury's largest margin of victory (6) this season. A win on Friday would move the Hat Tricks to 9-6-1 at home and continue their above-.500 standing started on Jan. 18 versus Motor City.

GONZO STAYS HOT

Co-head coach Kyle Gonzalez turned in two assists on Saturday, extending his point streak (0-5-5) to four games. The 30-year-old defenseman has built a four-game streak for the first time since March 10, 2023, when he notched points in six straight contests (1-6-7). Through 30 games played this season, Gonzalez has one goal and seven assists.

HUNT STEPS INTO DANBURY

Danbury acquired forward/defenseman Chris Hunt from Athens in exchange for PTO contracts. The 27-year-old has jumped around between the FPHL and Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) since starting his professional career in 2019-20, most recently appearing in 12 games with both the Rock Lobsters (2-6-8, 6 PIM) and Macon Mayhem (1 assist and 26 PIM) of the SPHL. Last season, the 6-foot lefty split time between the Muskegon Voyagers of the Michigan Independence Hockey League (MIHL) and Canterbury Red Devils in the New Zealand Hockey League (NZIHL).

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

