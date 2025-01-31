Dragons Fall to Black Bears

January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Three different Black Bears recorded hat tricks as Binghamton handed the Columbus River Dragons an 11-4 loss on Friday night.

The River Dragons received two goals from Ryan Hunter in the loss, and both Justin MacDonald and Alexander Jmaeff hit personal milestones in the game. Cody Wickline and Jmaeff scored the other goals for Columbus.

Notes:

With his goal, Jmaeff hit 200 professional points for his career.

MacDonald's second assist of the night gave him 400 pro assists.

The loss was the most goals Columbus has given up this season.

Binghamton's 53 shots against was the most given up by the River Dragons this season, and the first time this year any team has recorded 50-or-more against Columbus.

The same two teams are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 pm ET, with the @ColumbusRiverDragons YouTube broadcast kicking off at 6:50 pm.

