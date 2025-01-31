Motor City Comeback Bid Comes Up Short, Falls 3-2 to Monroe

Fraser MI - It's cliche, but it's cliche for a reason. You have to play a full 60 minutes of hockey to be successful.

The Motor City Rockers got off to a roaring start, lighting the lamp on a Tristan Wells deflection just 18 seconds into the contest.

Monroe evened it up just over five minutes later, when Moccasin defenseman Kalle Koivuniemi tapped in the puck sitting on the goal line, evening the game at 1-1.

The score would stay stagnant until the second period, when Monroe took their first lead of the game on a Declan Conway backhand, bringing the score to 2-1 Moccasins.

Just 36 seconds later, Monroe leading scorer Kyle Heitzner extended the Moccasin lead to 3-1 with his team leading 19th goal of the season.

Motor City would get one back five minutes later on their first power play of the night, as Wells pounded in a rebound from the left side of the crease bringing the Rockers within a goal, 3-2.

Going into the third and final frame, Motor City controlled the pace of play, but despite recording nine shots on net, Monroe goalie William Lavalliere stood tall, stonewalling every Rocker advance, ultimately giving the Moccasins the 3-2 win.

With the win, Monroe has won their third straight one-goal game over Motor City.

The Rockers and Moccasins will battle for the final time this season, tomorrow night at 7:05 at Big Boy Arena on Autism Awareness Night.

