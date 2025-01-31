8 In-A-Row For The Black Bears

January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears cruised to a 11-4 victory over the Columbus River Dragons. Multiple records were broken, as the Black Bears picked up their ninth win in a row, and three different players recorded hat tricks in the same game.

Don Olivieri started the scoring just 39 seconds into the game. Binghamton outshot Columbus 10-0 in the first seven minutes, putting the pressure on early. The River Dragons went to their first power play, but it was Binghamton's Dakota Bohn who was the one to score. Bohn was denied twice on the doorstep, but on his third whack, was able to find the back of the net. The Black Bears completed the trifecta of goals at 13:31 as Olivieri scored his second and recorded the first power play goal of the night.

Columbus was able to answer quickly after the third Binghamton tally to cut into the lead, but Kyle Stephan would get the last laugh in the frame. Stephan scored his first with 1:04 remaining in the frame, and the Black Bears would carry a 4-1 advantage into the locker room for the first break.

Not much changed in the second. Scott Ramaekers and Gavin Yates scored before the first media timeout in the frame. Again, after three Binghamton goals in a row, Columbus answered with another one. Almost 13 minutes went by before the next goal, the longest stretch during the game. Under two to play in the second, Yates found his second of the night, setting up what would be a monumental third period. After two periods, Binghamton led 7-2.

Like the first, the third started with an Olivieri goal within the first minute. Olivieri's third of the night would send the hats down on the ice, but they wouldn't stop there. 12 seconds later, Stephan recorded his second, and minute after that, he would have his third goal of the night.

The second player to record a hat trick on Friday. But the party wasn't over yet; Yates tallied his third, and the final Binghamton goal on a Friday night victory for the Black Bears. All the hats ended up on the ice, as the Black Bears defeated on the River Dragons by a final score of 11-4.

The win marks the ninth-straight victory for the Black Bears, setting a new all-time record. The team improves to 30-4-1, the first team in the league to reach the 30-win mark. Three different players recorded a hat trick for the first time in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.