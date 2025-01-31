Prowlers Outlast Dashers in Kansas

January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers







Topeka, KS - Matchups 3 and 4 on tap in Topeka, this time with the 2nd seeded Port Huron Prowlers. In the previous two matchups, Port outscored the Dashers 16-1, who were eager for a chance at vengeance in front of a full neutral site crowd. In a low-scoring, goaltender battle, Tucker Scantlebury's second period tally would prove to be the difference in a 2-1 Prowler win.

Another week inside the beautiful Stormont Vail Events Center provided an opportunity for revenge for the Dashers. Port came out fast in period 1, but Parker Rutherford seemed laser-focused for the early pressure they brought his way. Through the first 14 minutes, the shots were 10-2 Prowlers. The Dashers needed to turn up in a hurry, and they got an opportunity to do so when Ben Brockway was sentenced for a high stick. However, this opportunity was squandered when TJ Prexler played the puck with a broken stick and was given a delay of game call. On the abbreviated Port Huron power play, Austin Fetterly made a beautiful pass to Lukas Lacny who one-timed a howitzer over the shoulder of Rutherford to make it 1-0. With a taste for vengeance, TJ Prexler didn't hesitate to correct his mistake on his next shift. Driving in above the circle with his angle dwindling, Prexler unleashed a bullet that seemed to shock Nousiainen as it sailed over his shoulder to tie the game at 1 exactly a minute later. So the teams headed off tied at 1 a piece with the shots 13-5 Prowlers. One thing for certain, the next goal would be a big one.

Period 2 was another nail-biter. The Dashers seemed to come out with some extra motivation after tying it late in period 1. They led in shots 5-4 through the first 7+ minutes, until the tides turned following a Trey Bruggeman slash. On the ensuing power play, Rutherford stood tall, turning away shot after shot fueling his team to accomplish the kill. The Dashers used the momentum to establish some zone time, but the energy once again shifted when Colton Wiacek forced a shot from the point that was blocked and sent to Tucker Scantlebury who made a beautiful breakaway move on Rutherford to open the five-hole and break the deadlock. But the Dashers wouldn't back down, drawing a pair of penalties opening up a 5-on-3-man advantage. Despite some high-quality chances, they couldn't find the equalizer. As time dwindled, Ludwig Thellstrom and Quinn O'Reilly got tied up in the corner. O'Reilly threw some haymakers without a response, similar to Aaron Shahin and Braydon Crowe's bout last weekend. The verdict was the same, with Port earning a 5-minute man advantage that would carry 4:34 into period 3. The shots in period 2 were 13-7 Prowlers who also led 2-1 heading to period 3.

A one-goal game heading into period 3, but a tall task lay ahead with still 4:34 left to kill. To the shock of many, the Dashers made the kill look routine, limiting the Prowlers zone time and blocking a plethora of shots. Unfortunately, the Dashers couldn't mount any momentum from the effort, not recording a shot on net for the first 11 minutes of period 3. In the final 5 minutes, Jhuwon Davis and Bo Zinchenko each uncorked one timers but Nousiainen answered with even better saves. The Dashers pulled the goalie with around a minute to go, but had trouble setting up a play with an aggressive Port defense. The final buzzer rang with the score cementing at Prowlers 2, Dashers 1.

The Prowlers outshot the Dashers 34-18 in this goalie battle. Tucker Scantlebury was named the games' first star after his game winning goal midway through period 2. The two teams will duke it out again tomorrow night at 7:30 CST inside the Stormont Vail Events Center.

