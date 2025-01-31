Babik Shuts Out Bobcats 1-0

January 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Boris Babik was a brick wall in net for the Carolina Thunderbirds, who evened the season series at 5 wins aside with a tight-checking 1-0 victory before a Friday night crowd of 1,783 at Hitachi Energy Arena.

A late-first period backdoor tap in power play goal from Gus Ford served as the lone marker from either side in a playoff-style contest.

The Bobcats had chances throughout the night, but were met by stalwart netminding. Carolina was, too, as Hunter Virostek did everything he could in net to give Blue Ridge a chance. The Turner Valley, Alberta native stopped 32 of 33 Thunderbirds shots to earn third star honors on the evening.

The two teams resume the rivalry for round 11 in Winston-Salem tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:35 from the Fairgrounds Arena, with coverage on BobcatsTV and 96.5 WCGX "The Cat" beginning at 7:20.

