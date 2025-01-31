Roadrunners Take Low-Scoring Win in Topeka

The Port Huron Prowlers, playing the part of the Topeka Roadrunners, squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Dashers Hockey Club, playing the part of the Topeka Scarecrows, at Landon Arena in Topeka, Kansas on Jan. 31. A crowd of just over 3,000 showed up for the FPHL's third of four neutral site games in Topeka this season.

The scoring didn't start until there were under three minutes left in the first. Austin Fetterly held up on a rush and feathered a cross-ice feed to Lukas Lacny joining the play. He one-timed home the opening goal of his first game since being activated.

A minute later though, TJ Prexler entered the Roadrunners' zone and sent a perfect wrister to the top shelf to tie things right up.

That lasted midway through the second period. Jamie Bucell blocked a shot up high and sent Tucker Scantlebury on a breakaway. The Prowlers/Roadrunners' leading scorer made a move to the backhand and beat Parker Rutherford five-hole for the game-winning goal.

Valtteri Nousiainen made 17 saves in the win and is 5-0-1 in his last six starts.

Rutherford stopped 32 shots in net.

The teams meet up again for the final Topeka neutral site game on Feb. 1 with puck drop scheduled for 8:30 P.M. eastern. The broadcast will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

