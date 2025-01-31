Hat Tricks Score Six Power Play Goals, Glide to 7-2 Win Over Venom

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks looked unstoppable on the power play, scoring a season-high six goals on the man advantage in a 7-2 win against HC Venom at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday.

Jonny Ruiz potted two power play goals to lead Danbury to its fifth straight win on home ice and fifth in six games in the season series. The Hat Tricks converted on six of their eight power play chances (75%).

Ruiz tapped home his own rebound in the crease to give Danbury a 1-0 lead at 7:57 of the first period. Forty-five seconds later, Josh Labelle added another goal on the man advantage, his third of the season, to make it 2-0.

Labelle logged a season-high five points, supplying four assists.

Vadim Frolov scored for the second straight contest, also providing a power play goal to push the Hat Tricks ahead by three with 6:48 to go in the first.

Danbury's dominant start only carried into the middle frame.

Chase Harwell buried his fifth power play goal of the season, providing the Hat Tricks a 4-1 advantage on a cross-slot pass from Dylan Hullaby. An odd-man rush later paid off for Gleb Bandurkin, scoring in the slot as Danbury surged ahead 5-2.

Hullaby extended his point streak to five games with four goals and four assists since joining the Hat Tricks.

Ruiz's second goal with the man up came with 10 seconds remaining in the second. Danbury's all-time leading goal scorer (159) moved the Hat Tricks ahead 6-2 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Even Noah Robinson partook in the fun. The second-year winger sniped his eighth goal of the season from the right circle for the Hat Tricks' final power play goal.

Dzianis Zaichyk got HC Venom on the board with 30 seconds left in the first with the man up, trimming the lead to 3-1. Connor Craig also scored on the power play to move HC Venom to within two at 13:06 of the second.

Frankie McClendon stopped 29 shots in his first start since Jan. 11 against Blue Ridge. The 31-year-old netminder is 3-1-1 this season.

Up next, the Hat Tricks are back home against HC Venom. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

