Jess Shepard Records First Career Triple-Double in HISTORIC Performance!

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







A HISTORIC TRIPLE-DOUBLE NIGHT

In her first career triple-double performance, Jess Shepard became:

The fastest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double (22 minutes). The first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double on 90+ FG%. The 3rd player in WNBA history to record 20+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST, and 0 TO in a game, joining Alyssa Thomas and Sabrina Ionescu.

STATS: 22 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST | 90.9 FG% | 0 TO | 22 minutes

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.