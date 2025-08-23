Jess Shepard Records First Career Triple-Double in HISTORIC Performance!
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
A HISTORIC TRIPLE-DOUBLE NIGHT
In her first career triple-double performance, Jess Shepard became:
The fastest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double (22 minutes). The first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double on 90+ FG%. The 3rd player in WNBA history to record 20+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST, and 0 TO in a game, joining Alyssa Thomas and Sabrina Ionescu.
STATS: 22 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST | 90.9 FG% | 0 TO | 22 minutes
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
