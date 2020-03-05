Jan Drozg Returns to Penguins from Wheeling

March 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Jan Drozg has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Drozg, 20, notched four goals and two assists for six points in 28 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In 24 games played with Wheeling, Drozg has amassed 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points, including three points (2G-1A) in four contests after being reassigned to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate on Feb. 27.

A fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2017, Drozg played in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton over the previous two seasons while skating on an amateur tryout agreement. The Maribor, Slovenia native notched an assist in his AHL debut, his only point through those three contests.

Prior to turning pro, Drozg had a successful junior career with the Shawinigan Cataractes. Drozg led the Cataractes in points at the end of both of his two seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. Last year, he managed career-highs in goals (21), assists (41) and points (62). He also tacked on six points (4G-2A) in six playoff games, pacing all Shawinigan players in the 2019 postseason, too.

