Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Rocket
March 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Thursday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-29-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.
Following a scoreless first period, Laval took the lead in the middle frame recording three goals from Michael Pazzetta at 2:37, Alexandre Alain at 3:15 and Yannick Veilleux at 7:53. The Monsters responded at 19:40 after Branden Troock notched a tally off feeds from Justin Scott and Lindsay Sparks sending Cleveland into the final intermission trailing 3-1. The Rocket's Veilleaux converted on the man-advantage at 10:31, but Sam Vigneault notched a power-play goal of his own with helpers from Marko Dano and Adam Clendening to cut the Monsters defecit in half. Despite a strong fight from Cleveland, Laval's Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored an empty-net tally bringing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 16 saves in defeat while Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 29 shots in victory.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Friday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
LAV 0 3 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 31 1/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
LAV 21 1/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 16 4 10-17-4
LAV Primeau W 29 2 16-11-3
Cleveland Record: 24-29-4-2, 8th North Division
Laval Record: 28-24-5-3, 6th North Division
Cleveland Monsters left wing Calvin Thurkauf (left) vs. the Laval Rocket
