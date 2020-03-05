Stars Fall to Admirals 3-2 in Overtime Battle

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The visitors scored a power play goal in the third period to force overtime and eventually take the victory.

Texas struck midway through the first as Joel Kiviranta, Ondrej Vala and Jason Robertson teamed up for a solid opening goal. Kiviranta battled from behind the net to dish the puck up the ice to Vala at the blueline. From there, the defenseman threw a puck toward the net that deflected right to Robertson who was waiting on the right side of the post. The rookie then swiftly tossed his team leading 23rd goal of the season past Connor Ingram, into a virtually empty net.

Tanner Kero extended the Stars lead roughly six minutes into the following period as he beat an Admirals defender and snuck a wrist shot clean through Ingram's legs. The forward's ninth goal of the year moved the lead to 2-0 with 13 minutes remaining in the period.

After being stuck in the defensive zone for a period of time, the Stars would surrender their first goal of the night. At the midway point of the period, Milwaukee rushed quickly across the line and fired back as Rem Pitlick and ripped a slap shot past the glove of Landon Bow.

The Stars were stuck in penalty trouble in a special-teams filled third period after taking just one penalty in the first two periods. Michael McCarron scored the tying goal on one of three power plays for Milwaukee in the third period as Eeli Tolvanen found the center entering the zone from the bench. A few late power plays were not enough to counter the score for Texas and the clubs skated to overtime.

The Admirals controlled much of the offensive chances and after a few stops from Bow, McCarron collected a rebound at the top of the crease and sent the game winning goal into the net. The Stars fourth overtime game against the Admirals this season finishes a nine game homestand with a 2-4-1-2 record.

The Stars will take head down to San Antonio, Texas for one game against the San Antonio Rampage on Friday, Mar. 6 at 7 p.m. before returning home to H-E-B Center for a rematch with the Admirals on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

