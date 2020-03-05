Irish Night Set for Friday, March 13 against Syracuse

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will host Irish Night presented by DDS Companies benefitting the St. Patrick's Day Committee on Friday, March 13 when the team hosts the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Start your St. Patrick's Day festivities off right with the Amerks, who will again wear special Irish-themed jerseys and matching socks for the game that are currently being auctioned off to benefit the St. Patrick's Day Committee.

Fans can access the online auction by visiting www.amerks.com/irishauction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. Winners will then be contacted for the chance to receive the jerseys "off the players back" immediately following the game on Mar. 13 against the Crunch.

Bidding is open now through 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 12

The Irish Night festivities begin with an Amerks Happy Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, where fans ages 21 and over can enjoy Genesee and Genesee Light drafts for just $2. There will also be live music from the band "1916" during Happy Hour and the first intermission. Formed as an acoustic pub act in 2006, the band 1916 has "transformed into the hardest hitting Irish Rock band this side of Dublin!"

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day-of-game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

